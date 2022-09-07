YURI DAILY for September 6, 2022 on the Russian Special Military Operation

#YURI DAILY: Long-expected Ukrainian offensive near Kharkov with an objective to thwart the entire Russian plan for the autumn, the last chance for Zelenski to show some success. So far, Ukrainian troops reached the Verbovka (https://www.openstreetmap.org/relation/3560065) village next to Balakleya, and stalled, the Allies move reserves for a counterattack. At the same time Russian offensive towards Stari Saltov in Kharkov region.





Intriguiing Allied gains near Novopol (https://www.openstreetmap.org/relation/3946780), potentially menacing the entire enemy front between Donetsk and Velikaya Novoselka. Kodema finally and fully taken by the Wagner men, Mayorskoye under assault, with intention to reach the flanks and rear of Bakhmut group and commence Slaviansk-Kramatorsk operation. Two attacks at Kherson front by the Ukrainian side, repelled.