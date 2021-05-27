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Jack Posobiec - The Antifa - Stories From Inside The Black Bloc
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69 views • May 27, 2021
This short video has good information even though it is basically an ad for a book. It's worth watching for the basic history lesson about Antifa and how it originated and the goals of Antifa in our country.
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