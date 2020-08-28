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The Untruth About Stefan Molyneux 3: IQ
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16 views • August 28, 2020
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/the-untruth-about-stefan-molyneux-3-iq
One of the greatest challenges of having a public conversation about complex philosophical topics is the wide differences in expertise between those new to the conversation, and those well-versed in prior arguments and evidence.
Formal education deals with this problem by requiring mastery of more basic skills before being exposed to more challenging topics.
That does not happen in a podcast.
I want to provide enough challenging topics to maintain the interest of long-term listeners – while not simultaneously alienating new listeners. I have to teach intro to philosophy – as well as intermediate and advanced philosophy – all at the same time.
In particular, I let listeners guide the conversation during call in shows. I gauge the level of expertise of the listener, and respond accordingly.
Now – one trick of my attackers is to take a more advanced conclusion, and present it without any of the prior arguments and evidence.
This way, the conclusion can be perceived as shocking or offensive...
IQ interview series: www.fdrurl.com/IQ
The Truth About Crime: https://youtu.be/TVBJ5m3sGfk
https://atlantablackstar.com/2015/06/26/survey-shows-black-immigrants-educated-make-money-african-americans/
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▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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One of the greatest challenges of having a public conversation about complex philosophical topics is the wide differences in expertise between those new to the conversation, and those well-versed in prior arguments and evidence.
Formal education deals with this problem by requiring mastery of more basic skills before being exposed to more challenging topics.
That does not happen in a podcast.
I want to provide enough challenging topics to maintain the interest of long-term listeners – while not simultaneously alienating new listeners. I have to teach intro to philosophy – as well as intermediate and advanced philosophy – all at the same time.
In particular, I let listeners guide the conversation during call in shows. I gauge the level of expertise of the listener, and respond accordingly.
Now – one trick of my attackers is to take a more advanced conclusion, and present it without any of the prior arguments and evidence.
This way, the conclusion can be perceived as shocking or offensive...
IQ interview series: www.fdrurl.com/IQ
The Truth About Crime: https://youtu.be/TVBJ5m3sGfk
https://atlantablackstar.com/2015/06/26/survey-shows-black-immigrants-educated-make-money-african-americans/
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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