'ABSOLUTELY DESPICABLE': Ex-FBI agent slams Biden for not acknowledging slain NYPD officer
Published 12 hours ago

Former FBI Special Agent Nicole Parker discusses President Trump attending the wake of fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller while Biden attends a fundraiser, the politicization within the FBI and the squatting issue.



current eventsnewspolitics

