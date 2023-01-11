Rick Grenell: "That institute wasn't the primary and first location for those documents." 62

Create New Account
Published 16 hours ago |
Rick Grenell: "That institute wasn't the primary and first location for those documents."

"Those classified documents went somewhere else. Where did they go? Did they go to the Biden home in Delaware? If so, Chris Wray needs to immediately go raid the Biden home."

https://rumble.com/v24ua44-rick-grenell-that-institute-wasnt-the-primary-and-first-location-for-those-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=16 


