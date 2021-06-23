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Extraterrestrial History The UFO Phenomena
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116 views • June 23, 2021
John 10:16 I have other sheep that are not of this sheep pen. I must bring them also. They too will listen to my voice, and there shall be one flock and one shepherd.
UFO's have been a hot topic for centuries. With alleged stories spanning the globe throughout history, can we really assume that this is all one big hoax?
UFO's have been a hot topic for centuries. With alleged stories spanning the globe throughout history, can we really assume that this is all one big hoax?
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