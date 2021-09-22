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223 Ammo - History
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203 views • September 22, 2021
Learn the history of 223 ammo and visit us at https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo to get the best discount 223 ammo online.
In January 1964, the .223 Remington cartridge was released to the civilian market for hunting varmints and predators. One month later, the United States Air Force chose the cartridge in the form of 5.56x45mm to be used in their new M-16 rifles.
With its mild recoil, the .223 Remington became popular across many different shooting applications and firearms disciplines, with hunters being the primary buyers. The flat trajectory and reliable accuracy of the cartridge were appreciated by hunters. Some have hunted game as large as deer, but it's important to know that .223 bullets cannot be used for deer hunting in several jurisdictions – as it has been noted that the bullet diameter and muzzle energy are insufficient for harvesting humanely.
The .223 Remington is popular with competitive shooters since it can be fired in Service Rifle and F-Class matches. In these matches, the contest involves shooting at ranges as great as 1,000 yards. Three-gun shooters have made the .223 popular, because mild recoil allows for the light rifle with high-capacity magazines to be fired for quick and precise shooting.
Many law enforcement agencies have added the .223 Remington to their cache of firearms. It rides along in patrol cars, sometimes replacing a 12 gauge shotgun when longer shots or more precision is needed. Beyond patrol duties, some departments employ the cartridge in urban sniping operations.
The .223 has become one of the most purchased cartridges in the United States, which is why firearms manufacturers regularly expand and refine the products they have chambered for this round. This popularity is why bulk .223 ammo is so commonly found, allowing shooters to purchase large quantities of .223 ammunition.
No discussion of this cartridge would be complete without mentioning the AR-15 style rifles that are so popular. Some are chambered for .223 Remington ammo or Federal .223 ammo, while others are chambered for 5.56x45mm (these two cartridges are not interchangeable, as the cases have different dimensions). If a 5.56mm cartridge is fired in a rifle chambered for .223, the resulting pressures would be dangerously high, with damage to the firearm and/or the shooters. However, .223 ammunition can be fired in weapons chambered for the 5.56mm without ill effect.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Steemit for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
223 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo
5.56x45mm Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/5.56x45-ammo
12 Gauge Shotgun Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/12-ga-ammo
In January 1964, the .223 Remington cartridge was released to the civilian market for hunting varmints and predators. One month later, the United States Air Force chose the cartridge in the form of 5.56x45mm to be used in their new M-16 rifles.
With its mild recoil, the .223 Remington became popular across many different shooting applications and firearms disciplines, with hunters being the primary buyers. The flat trajectory and reliable accuracy of the cartridge were appreciated by hunters. Some have hunted game as large as deer, but it's important to know that .223 bullets cannot be used for deer hunting in several jurisdictions – as it has been noted that the bullet diameter and muzzle energy are insufficient for harvesting humanely.
The .223 Remington is popular with competitive shooters since it can be fired in Service Rifle and F-Class matches. In these matches, the contest involves shooting at ranges as great as 1,000 yards. Three-gun shooters have made the .223 popular, because mild recoil allows for the light rifle with high-capacity magazines to be fired for quick and precise shooting.
Many law enforcement agencies have added the .223 Remington to their cache of firearms. It rides along in patrol cars, sometimes replacing a 12 gauge shotgun when longer shots or more precision is needed. Beyond patrol duties, some departments employ the cartridge in urban sniping operations.
The .223 has become one of the most purchased cartridges in the United States, which is why firearms manufacturers regularly expand and refine the products they have chambered for this round. This popularity is why bulk .223 ammo is so commonly found, allowing shooters to purchase large quantities of .223 ammunition.
No discussion of this cartridge would be complete without mentioning the AR-15 style rifles that are so popular. Some are chambered for .223 Remington ammo or Federal .223 ammo, while others are chambered for 5.56x45mm (these two cartridges are not interchangeable, as the cases have different dimensions). If a 5.56mm cartridge is fired in a rifle chambered for .223, the resulting pressures would be dangerously high, with damage to the firearm and/or the shooters. However, .223 ammunition can be fired in weapons chambered for the 5.56mm without ill effect.
Check out today's best ammo deals by visiting us at Ammo.com. Follow us on social media. And most importantly, be sure to subscribe to our channel right here on Steemit for more high-quality videos to help you stay armed, both physically and philosophically.
Relevant Links:
223 Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/223-rem-ammo
5.56x45mm Ammo: https://ammo.com/rifle/5.56x45-ammo
12 Gauge Shotgun Ammo: https://ammo.com/shotgun/12-ga-ammo
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