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Tweet Blast Nov 2, 2020
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
Beatrice Quentin Anonymous
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5 views • December 18, 2020
P— Hello Everybody, I’m done counting. I will only have one more post that will count, and I will point it out when the time is right. Today I am starting with the Personal Tweet for a reason. I just want to point out that even though yesterday I am rebelling against Education, it is the most important thing we have in society. We are all responsible for teaching each other and the generations in the future. Never stop learning. The person next to you might have the most valuable lesson. It could be a wiser older person, or it could be a younger person showing you the meaning of life is to be happy. So then while History, Gym, Science, Art, Music, and reading (well not sure, no one is reading this lol) are important; Math is the GOAT of School Subjects. Math is the universal language, and it can help you tell a story or make your case for your cause. I love Math. It was always my best subject in school. To all the Mathematicians everywhere, and even the bookworms (as I hope to be one of you in 2021), I Salute You!


Note—Play the Clip Mathematics and Sex | Clio Cresswell | TEDxSydney

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2vN2QXZGnc; #Math is really fun for everyone; Especially Adults


Hello Everybody, my name is not important and I just hope that I can help in any way with the elections on Tuesday. We need to make sure as many people take their Red Pill as we can. The Presidency is not the only huge race out there. We need @TeamPelosi to lose to @DeAnna4Congress. We need @RepMaxineWaters to lose to @joecollins43rd. We need @AOC to lose to @montaga. We need @IlhanMN to lose to @LacyJohnsonMN. Here locally in Illinois, we need @DickDurbin to lose to @ElectMarkCurran. What other elections are important across the country and let’s help spread the word? Then I can give them a tribute. #GodBlessAmerica


Note—Play Soundgarden “Jesus Christ Pose”

https://youtu.be/14r7y6rM6zA; Let’s rise above. #GoOutAndVote
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mathgetting out to votevote for all races
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