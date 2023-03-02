Create New Account
Zelensky Says U.S. Will Have To Send ‘Sons And Daughters To War’
Published 21 hours ago

Zelensky Says U.S. Will Have To Send ‘Sons And Daughters To War’

“And then the US will have to send their sons and daughters, exactly the same way as we are sending our sons and daughters, to war. And they will have to to fight because it’s NATO that we’re talking about, and they will be dying, God forbid, because it’s a horrible thing.”

