Technical Details and Market Potential, an interview with James Martinez

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New discussions around LENR technology are raising questions about how future energy systems could work in practical, scalable ways. From steam turbines and heat conversion to engineering standards and manufacturing challenges, innovators are exploring multiple paths toward commercial adoption. As interest grows, many are watching closely to see how these technologies could impact energy markets, infrastructure, and everyday consumers. The latest interview breaks down the technical concepts, market potential, and evolving strategies shaping this rapidly developing field. Watch now for the full conversation.
#EnergyInnovation #FutureTechnology #CleanEnergy #EmergingTech #TechDiscussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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