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Joe Biden Going To Vatican Oct. 29, 2021. Pope Meets With 40 Faith Leaders At Vatican On Climate
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61 views • October 06, 2021
Pope Francis, faith leaders issue carbon emissions appeal ahead of UN climate change conference. Pope Francis and religious leaders from across the world appealed on Monday for countries to “achieve net zero carbon emissions as soon as possible.”
President Biden Expected to Meet Pope Francis at End of October, Sources Say. According to the sources, Biden’s trip would be an official visit.
They made the appeal on Oct. 4 in a joint message signed in the Vatican’s Hall of Benediction, which was decorated with plants to mark the occasion.
Pope Francis and 40 faith leaders call for urgent action to combat climate change: ‘Future generations will never forgive us’
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President Biden Expected to Meet Pope Francis at End of October, Sources Say. According to the sources, Biden’s trip would be an official visit.
They made the appeal on Oct. 4 in a joint message signed in the Vatican’s Hall of Benediction, which was decorated with plants to mark the occasion.
Pope Francis and 40 faith leaders call for urgent action to combat climate change: ‘Future generations will never forgive us’
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o/
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
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