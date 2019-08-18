"Blessed is the One" [Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL - Psalm 1]

Full Playlist - Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL:Psalm 11 Blessed is the onewho does not walk in step with the wickedor stand in the way that sinners takeor sit in the company of mockers,2 but whose delight is in the law of the Lord,and who meditates on his law day and night.3 That person is like a tree planted by streams of water,which yields its fruit in seasonand whose leaf does not wither—whatever they do prospers.4 Not so the wicked!They are like chaffthat the wind blows away.5 Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment,nor sinners in the assembly of the righteous.6 For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous,but the way of the wicked leads to destruction._______________Recommended!:Zeph Daniel's podcasts cover the depths of gangstalking:Tina Plakinger:Feel free to connect on FB: