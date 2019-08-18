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"Blessed is the One" [Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL - Psalm 1]
Seth
Seth
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60 views • August 18, 2019
Full Playlist - Gangstalking: It's BIBLICAL:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoYtvMe2mwae_KAyxGorHit8Srgt5q6wr

Psalm 1

1 Blessed is the one
who does not walk in step with the wicked
or stand in the way that sinners take
or sit in the company of mockers,
2 but whose delight is in the law of the Lord,
and who meditates on his law day and night.
3 That person is like a tree planted by streams of water,
which yields its fruit in season
and whose leaf does not wither—
whatever they do prospers.

4 Not so the wicked!
They are like chaff
that the wind blows away.
5 Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment,
nor sinners in the assembly of the righteous.

6 For the Lord watches over the way of the righteous,
but the way of the wicked leads to destruction.
_______________

Recommended!:

Zeph Daniel's podcasts cover the depths of gangstalking:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXqy8snolmd-JgnsF3nHgg

Tina Plakinger:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvbZKrrXA2pdBIB6ny5m5Q

Feel free to connect on FB:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1604556336
Keywords
biblegodjesus christlast daysgangstalkingtargeted individualselectronic harassmentorganized stalkingend time prophecytis
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