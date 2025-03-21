BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SN1509: Anti-MAGA, Brilliant Bioweapon & Alien Enemies ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
71 followers
1
41 views • 1 month ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v6qxzns-sn1509-anti-maga-brilliant-bioweapon-and-alien-enemies-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2025/03/21/sn1509-anti-maga-brilliant-bioweapon-alien-enemies/]


In this week's transmission, we basically break down how the world is sliding into ever growing forms of chaos and instability that will not be found in the homeland. Angry, radicalized, and vaccine victimized leftists are torching Tesla facilities and vehicles while posting the doxxed information of owners. Simultaneously they are coming after Trump supporters, Conservatives Republicans and anyone that encourages the MAGA agenda.


The fun doesn’t stop there. We take a break from covering political extremism - that’s being kicked up and encouraged through social media - and detour into the most recent Covid revelations. Dr. Peter Kotler has come out declaring that those who have taken the vaccine are “no longer human” and that they are, indeed, GMOs. On top of this a new study has come out, confirming that the hearts of the Covid-vaccinated have scar tissue.


We wrap up the show going over the most recent deportation efforts as ICE and the Trump administration, lovingly and nonviolently escort, dangerous and violent criminals such as MS-13 and Venezuela’s Tren De Aragua gang members back to their respective countries. This type of internal toughness is displaying externally to the world what Donald Trump is capable of. With the remaining time of the show with a fantastic article by Dmitry Orfov going over his new book “The New Art of War” where he talks about America being an empire and decline and all the geopolitical goodness that comes with that.Support Our Operation: https://patreon.com/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Instagram: @Freedom_Faction


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/m2xVvEC3


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected]

trumpnew world order1984globalismglobalizationkilluminatifactions of freedomfreedom factiontechnocracywake upcovid19
