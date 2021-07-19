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Health Freedom Being "Savagely" Attacked, Warns Dr. Weeks
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90 views • July 19, 2021
Good health and healthcare freedom are both critical and achievable, the prominent Dr. Bradford Weeks tells The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman in this interview from the Red Pill Expo. Among other concerns, Dr. Weeks warned that funding sources are corrupting science and medicine. Finally, Dr. Weeks has some advice for Americans who want to be healthier and live better.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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