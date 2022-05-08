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Mariupol Resident Says Azov Tank Fired at the Evacuation Corridor
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140 views • May 08, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS - ""An Azov tank was standing there with a turret aimed at the drama theatre", says Aleksandr from Mariupol. He told our film crew how Azov fighters shot at where a humanitarian corridor was supposed to be.
How the fighting began in the southeast of Ukraine can be seen in our film Donbass: Battle of Debaltsevo. The film examines events that took place in Debaltsevo. This critical strategic point became the center of fierce fighting between the militias and government troops."
Watch full documentary: "Donbass: Battle of Debaltsevo" here:
https://odysee.com/@RTDocumentary:4/donbass-battle-of-debaltsevo-rt:f
How the fighting began in the southeast of Ukraine can be seen in our film Donbass: Battle of Debaltsevo. The film examines events that took place in Debaltsevo. This critical strategic point became the center of fierce fighting between the militias and government troops."
Watch full documentary: "Donbass: Battle of Debaltsevo" here:
https://odysee.com/@RTDocumentary:4/donbass-battle-of-debaltsevo-rt:f
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