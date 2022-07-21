EXPOSED: The left's 10 steps to DESIGN a national emergency

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105,984 views - Jun 2, 2022 - Glenn Beck explained the three pillars of transforming our country outside of the Constitution. It is the playbook that they are using. First, before you build something new, is to destroy everything. You have to destroy the trust in every institution. You have to change our history, our language, you have to scare people into silence. Then you have to flex your muscles while you are destroying it. Make sure you teach people you stay in your place. Mirror