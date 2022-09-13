The GMO Republic

America has a bad habit of creating permanent solutions to temporary problems. For instance, in a battle that the U.S. was involved in during a four year span of World War Two, they created institutions (like the CIA and NATO) which have lasted seventy years and counting. It's akin to genetically modified fruits and vegetables that are rigged to secrete phytoalexins when caterpillars try to eat them. This defense mechanism shuts off after the pest goes away. But now, thanks to a miracle of short-sighted thinking, scientists can bypass Nature and rig these plants to dispense this poison permanently--with no shut-off mechanism. Institutions of war are similar. Originally meant to slide into abeyance during times of peace, they are being rigged to remain active permanently. As with GMO foods, is this healthy?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com