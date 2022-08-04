Practical Food Preservation Tips for the Coming Food Crisis

Are you resilient against food shortages? P2P Networking hosted “Practical Food Preparation Tips,” a seminar where we discussed today’s prevailing issues with food insecurity and the steps we are taking to prepare.

0:00-9:13 The food crisis explained and simple ways to start preparing.

9:43-15:13 Preparation for those with infants.

15:25-27:38 Preparing with nutrition in mind

27:38-33:10 Discussion