Practical Food Preservation Tips for the Coming Food Crisis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are you resilient against food shortages? P2P Networking hosted “Practical Food Preparation Tips,” a seminar where we discussed today’s prevailing issues with food insecurity and the steps we are taking to prepare.
0:00-9:13 The food crisis explained and simple ways to start preparing.
9:43-15:13 Preparation for those with infants.
15:25-27:38 Preparing with nutrition in mind
27:38-33:10 Discussion