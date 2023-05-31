Create New Account
Love & Other Biblical Drugs #30: Love Is Not Spiritual It Is 100% Your Physical Personal Hygiene...
Golgotha's144,000
Published Yesterday |

     A Man's Body does not belong to him but rather to his wife, therefore she is in total charge of his health, dress, and personal hygiene, so he smells good during sex because her body does not belong to her but rather to her husband. He can make love to her whenever he wants and therefore in order for it not to be distasteful she is in control of every decision so long as it does not violate the commands of God...

sexhygienewifehusbandlymphatic systemlove and other biblical drugsbreastfeeding couple

