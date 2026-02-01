FRIDAY UNFILTERED: Brown U. shooter dead; white male millennials dying

FRIDAY:

-The Brown U. shooter found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound

-Who was Claudio Manuel Neves-Valente? Here legally?

-Columbus mayor, police chief vow not to work with ICE

-Outstanding inflation report stuns media; enrages Democrats

-AmFest underway: First TPUSA convention without Charlie

-Millennial males have been decimated by DEI, death of meritocracy

-Trump gives federal workers two paid "holidays" around Christmas

-Ben Shapiro savages Candace Owens at AmFest

-Family of 3-year-old killed in N. Olmsted suing Giant Eagle





GUESTS:

10:30 AM EST - Jonathan Broadbent, Unwoke Investing

11:00 AM EST - Dr. Everett Piper, Wash. Times Columnist, Author





