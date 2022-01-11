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COURT CASE REF - HANCOCK WHITTY JOHNSON FERGUSON AND MANY MORE!
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30 views • January 11, 2022
LATEST UPDATE COURT PROCEEDINGS - https://www.brighteon.com/5e9eb195-5e65-44cc-9da7-5e52bfdbf62c
UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/
UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/
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