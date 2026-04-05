EMILY COOPER SO BLUE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verse 1]
[I woke up this mornin', sun refused to shine]
[My bed feels so empty, and this heart of mine]
[Lord, I'm so blue, I want to die]
[I'm so blue, I swear I want to die] [Chorus]
[I am so blue, baby, I want to die]
[These tears keep fallin', can't hold back my cry]
[My man done left me, took my will to try]
[I am so blue... Lord, I want to die] [Verse 2]
[Whiskey don't help me, and the bottle runs dry]
[Friends all say "girl, time will make it right"]
[But time moves too slow when your soul's on fire]
[I'm walkin' round dead with this pain so high] [Chorus]
[I am so blue, baby, I want to die]
[These tears keep fallin', can't hold back my cry]
[My man done left me, took my will to try]
[I am so blue... Lord, I want to die] [Bridge]
[Sometimes I stand by the river, lookin' down below]
[Thinkin' one step forward, and all this hurt will go]
[But somethin' keeps whisperin', "Hold on, child, don't go"]
[Still... these blues got me tremblin' from head to toe] [Verse 3]
[My pillow's soaked nightly, my mirror shows pain]
[Ain't no sunshine comin', just pourin' rain]
[I'm so blue, I want to die]
[Yeah, I'm so blue... I might just say goodbye] [Final Chorus]
[I am so blue, baby, I want to die]
[These tears keep fallin', Lord, hear my cry]
[If you see my baby, tell him how I tried]
[I am so blue... I am so blue...]
[I want to die...]
VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLOG
https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/
AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA