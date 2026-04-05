EMILY COOPER SO BLUE



Verse 1]

[I woke up this mornin', sun refused to shine]

[My bed feels so empty, and this heart of mine]

[Lord, I'm so blue, I want to die]

[I'm so blue, I swear I want to die] [Chorus]

[I am so blue, baby, I want to die]

[These tears keep fallin', can't hold back my cry]

[My man done left me, took my will to try]

[I am so blue... Lord, I want to die] [Verse 2]

[Whiskey don't help me, and the bottle runs dry]

[Friends all say "girl, time will make it right"]

[But time moves too slow when your soul's on fire]

[I'm walkin' round dead with this pain so high] [Chorus]

[I am so blue, baby, I want to die]

[These tears keep fallin', can't hold back my cry]

[My man done left me, took my will to try]

[I am so blue... Lord, I want to die] [Bridge]

[Sometimes I stand by the river, lookin' down below]

[Thinkin' one step forward, and all this hurt will go]

[But somethin' keeps whisperin', "Hold on, child, don't go"]

[Still... these blues got me tremblin' from head to toe] [Verse 3]

[My pillow's soaked nightly, my mirror shows pain]

[Ain't no sunshine comin', just pourin' rain]

[I'm so blue, I want to die]

[Yeah, I'm so blue... I might just say goodbye] [Final Chorus]

[I am so blue, baby, I want to die]

[These tears keep fallin', Lord, hear my cry]

[If you see my baby, tell him how I tried]

[I am so blue... I am so blue...]

[I want to die...]











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