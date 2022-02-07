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Jesus and Adversaries...
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40 views • February 07, 2022
Why waste time fighting your enemies when you can turn them into friends? Diplomacy is always the wisest choice, in fact as Christians it's our only choice. Jesus Himself didn't fight against the people who crucified Him. Why should we?
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