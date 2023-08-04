Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Catholicism Differs from True Christianity (Part 2) with Mike Gendron
channel image
The Berean Call
129 Subscribers
44 views
Published Friday


On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-mike-gendron-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


This week, we’re doing part two of our discussion with Mike Gendron. Mike, as I mentioned last week, along with his wife Jane, have a ministry that addresses Roman Catholicism called Proclaiming the Gospel. He’s the author of Preparing for Eternity: Should We Trust God’s Word or Religious Traditions? And Mike was one of the cofounders with—we mentioned last week Jim McCarthy and Greg Durell—and [is] really a cooperative ministry trying to get ministries that evangelize Roman Catholics to circle the wagons, because, Mike, as you remember during those days, and I think you ought to mention this in detail, you guys were getting beating up. You guys were being—through organizations that were trying to promote unity between Catholicism and biblical Christians, and that would be…Promise Keepers was one, we mentioned Evangelicals and Catholics Together—but they were really putting the rush on you guys to turn you away, saying that you were offending our brothers and sisters in Christ, Roman Catholics. But anyway, that ministry was called Reaching Catholics for Christ. So, Mike, again, thanks for returning for this, I think, a really important two programs on Roman Catholicism.



Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonmike gendron

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket