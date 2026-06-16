TTOR - Light Through The Storm | Break The Silence 7/12 (Official Music Video)

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"Light Through The Storm" is the seventh song from Break The Silence, a 12-track album that blends crushing heaviness with deeply personal and spiritual themes.





This dark deathcore track explores the suffocating weight of loneliness and isolation. When it feels like the darkness is closing in and there is no way out, the song points to the hope found in Jesus Christ. Even in the deepest pit of despair, Christ reaches down, pulls us out, and becomes the light that guides us through the storm.





Featuring crushing breakdowns, aggressive vocals, and emotionally charged lyrics, "Light Through The Storm" captures the struggle of battling loneliness while proclaiming the power of faith, hope, and redemption through Jesus.





If you enjoy Christian metal, deathcore, metalcore, and faith-based heavy music, be sure to like, comment, share, and subscribe for more.





Lyrics:





[Verse 1]

Ribs like prison bars

Heartbeat drowned in static roar

No voice left to scream

Just teeth grinding through the floor

Fingernails scrape concrete

Writing prayers that won’t send

This silence eats my name

Again and again and again





[Chorus]

YOU RIPPED THE SKY IN TWO!

With nails torn through for me

NOW BLAST BEATS TURN TO WINGS!

And chains dissolve in light

I AM FREE!

I AM SEEN!





[Verse 2]

Lungs full of broken glass

Every breath a war I lose

Eyes sealed shut for years

Afraid to see what truth might choose

But thunder cracks my skull

Not judgment—just Your call

A single note cuts through

The noise that held me small





[Chorus]

YOU SHATTERED HELL’S FRONT DOOR!

With blood that sings my name

NOW LEAD LINES SCREAM MY FREEDOM!

No grave can hold me now

I AM FOUND!

I AM CROWNED!





[Bridge]

No more shadows on the wall

No more begging night to fall

Your melody rewires my bones

Turns my ash to anthem tones





[Chorus]

YOU ARE THE BLAST THAT BREAKS!

AND THE PEACE THAT BLOOMS AFTER

JESUS—MY FINAL BREATH

BECOMES MY FIRST TRUE LAUGH

I AM NOT ALONE!

I AM YOURS!

I AM ALIVE!

I AM ALIVE!









#TTOR #BreakTheSilence #Deathcore #ChristianDeathcore #ChristianMetal #Metalcore #JesusChrist #Loneliness #Faith #Hope #Redemption #OfficialMusicVideo





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