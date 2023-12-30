Create New Account
How a new Biden rule will CRUSH small businesses
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Dec 27, 2023


Former investment banker Carol Roth recently warned in a Blaze Media op-ed that "32 million small businesses are about to get blindsided." She joins Glenn to break down a new rule that goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. On paper, the Corporate Transparency Act is marketed as a way to prevent against money laundering. But in reality, the act — which suspiciously only targets the smallest of small businesses — is full of traps that could land entrepreneurs in jail. Carol explains this 2-pronged attack that not only makes operating a small business a legal nightmare, but also sets up "a massive data collection program." Carol also clears up the confusion about what the Federal Reserve's 2024 interest rate predictions would mean for average Americans.


► Click HERE to read Carol Roth's full op-ed: https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opin...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9kz2lik22Y

