How Spirituality, Drugs & Music Were Used to Engineer a Generation

Counterculture was not an organic rebellion. It was a carefully steered psychological operation. What began as a genuine rejection of war, materialism, and institutional authority was slowly redirected through music, drugs, media narratives, and distorted spiritual ideas. Ancient spiritual traditions were co-opted and psychedelics were framed as shortcuts to enlightenment. Cultural icons were used to reshape belief systems at scale. The effects are still shaping society today. So many people feel spiritually disconnected while believing they are free.
