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THE 3 FROGS and the HIDDEN HISTORY OF AMERICA
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1024 views • April 29, 2020
In this series you will see a hidden history that fulfills Bible prophecy and sets up the final battle of Armageddon.
In this series you will see how the normal political problems and unrest of today will collide with a supernatural set up for a phony second coming that includes the entire UFO/Alien agenda. This event will be a one size fits all completing all the planets expectations for all religions, including the occult and secular unbelievers. This event set up by the three frogs spirits will direct the entire world toward the global goal of One Government, One Religion and One monetary system. Here is the story.
In this series you will see how the normal political problems and unrest of today will collide with a supernatural set up for a phony second coming that includes the entire UFO/Alien agenda. This event will be a one size fits all completing all the planets expectations for all religions, including the occult and secular unbelievers. This event set up by the three frogs spirits will direct the entire world toward the global goal of One Government, One Religion and One monetary system. Here is the story.
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