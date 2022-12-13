Bases 58 Sandy Glaze Part 14 -The Cull

Sandy joins Bases for Part 14 of her research and analysis of the attack on humanity as it is in Canada.
She is a loneliness - wellness life coach, and looks at the social and suppressed sides of society, which involves the activities of the Cabal, and the powers that be, in human trafficking , Satanic Ritual Abuse,and the killing of us by the government and other agencies, in this war against humanity.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.