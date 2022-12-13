Create New Account
Bases 58 Sandy Glaze Part 14 -The Cull
TheBasesProject
Published 17 hours ago

Sandy joins Bases for Part 14 of her research and analysis of the attack on humanity as it is in Canada.

She is a loneliness - wellness life coach, and looks at the social and suppressed sides of society, which involves the activities of the Cabal, and the powers that be, in human trafficking , Satanic Ritual Abuse,and the killing of us by the government and other agencies, in this war against humanity.

humanitycabalkillingtranshumanismcull

