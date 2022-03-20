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How To Build A Faraday Cage for Your Bed
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412 views • March 20, 2022
A simple tutorial on how to build a Faraday Cage. I don't know if it will block V2K or high tech microwaves, but it is effective at blocking WIFI which uses microwave radio waves and it block cell phone radio waves which are microwaves as well and it blocks standard radio waves.
It may be useful to also block other forms of electronic harassment as well.
Shared from and subscribe to:
That Gang Stalking Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatGangStalkingShow/videos
It may be useful to also block other forms of electronic harassment as well.
Shared from and subscribe to:
That Gang Stalking Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/ThatGangStalkingShow/videos
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