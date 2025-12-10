Meal Plan to Compensate for Glyphosate's Effects & Preventing Consuming Parasites & Pesticides

Video going over how to prevent eating Parasites & Pesticides and Compensating for Glyphosate's Effects with a Sulfur- & Probiotic-Rich Meal.





$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive/residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford to eat ONLY organic, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& be tell him that Danny Tseng





DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions & override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





To save $ on pool chlorine & your health, leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their powder or liquid additive.





To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (&RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!)& 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s mentioned above





If no response, contact my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected] OR [email protected]

219.789.7180





If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]





tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush OR tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

& fill-out: tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid





To view our store's price list to help you:

1. live 100% "off-the-grid"

2. make your home &/or business' electric &/or natural gas bills virtually.....DISAPPEAR while being more "green"

3. achieve your health goal

4. to overcome any health challenges, visit: tinyurl.com/LauderhillACMEstoreCatalog





Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom





, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching to see if we'd be a great fit & since I can only work with 5 people at a time to coach to ca$h-flow ~$30,000 to over $1M/MONTH, & leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission since I do not check emails regularly.





For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology





FREE copy of "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow or tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep





To learn all about the harms of invisible, non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs), 5G/6G!, radio frequencies, electromagnetic radiation, etc., visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies or bit.ly/EMFforDummies

To get a Discount on the portable ultrasonic cleaner to BLAST-OFF any pollutant, visit: Dolfi.co & enter code: DANNY

View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving, & value-added videos on my other channels:





Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5





hyoutube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney





YouTube.com/DannyZen2 – future home of my “HowToDieOfNothing.com” podcast





Brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy





youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun