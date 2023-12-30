Create New Account
Dado vegetale fatto in casa 30 Dicembre 2023
Dino Tinelli
Video di Luca di Canal 104 Plus

Regola da seguire è la proporzione di 1 a 3 (ogni Kg di verdure aggiungere 300 gr di sale integrale fino)


RICETTA

1 Kg di verdure fresche tagliate grossolanamente

40 gr di vino bianco

300 gr di sale fino integrale

Erbe aromatiche e spezie a piacere.


Nel video ho utilizzato:

carote, cipolle, sedano, pomodoro, porro, broccolo, carote e peperone.


Salvia, rosmarino, basilico come erbe aromatiche.


Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/

https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html

