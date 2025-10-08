Rapture is new moon concealment of Bride & Feast of Tabernacles is full moon wedding feast display

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). Just like Esther had to prepare for meeting the king, and Noah had to endure mocking & scoffing from the inhabitants of earth for 7 days from the time that God closed the Ark's door and the time when it started to rain, the September 23-24, 2025 “rapture date’s” mocking & scoffing by the Draco reptilian avatar chimera fake alien incarnate avatar "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" pedophile cannibal Satanist “Mid Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories disinformation lies” fake Christians was a necessary step to build God’s human specie real Christians' faith & love & trust through endurance. The new moon Feast of Trumpets rapture is the concealment of Bride of Christ, and the full moon Feast of Tabernacles is the wedding feast to display the Bride of Christ. The new moon is hidden in darkness and the full moon is seen by all. Therefore, God had a very important purpose and reason for the September 23-24, 2025 “rapture date’s” mocking & scoffing being conducted by the disinformation campaign deception evil Draco reptilian avatar chimera fake alien incarnate avatar "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" pedophile cannibal Satanist “Mid Post Pan Pre-Wrath Tribulation Rapture theories disinformation lies” fake Christians against God’s human specie real Christians, who will be raptured. It is all going according to God’s plan.





