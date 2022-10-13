Create New Account
Blowing Up The Economy
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

The Worst Economic [P]resident Since Carter

* [Bidan] thinks he’s helping lower costs?

* Inflation rises yet again.

* Joe is still blaming Putin.

* Don’t bother checking your 401k.

* Average wages down.

* [Bidan] administration is delusional.

* Dems lost our $ and their minds.

* Inflation report drops same day as big J6 hearing.

* Dems doing everything to hide their records.

* Since when do they care about the facts?

* They are complicit in shamming America — and about to be held accountable.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 13 October 2017

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6313725099112

Keywords
jesse wattersjoe bidenhunter bidencost of livingjames bidenbiden crime familyjanuary 6jan 6thprice inflationbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer prices

