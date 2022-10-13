Blowing Up The Economy

The Worst Economic [P]resident Since Carter
* [Bidan] thinks he’s helping lower costs?
* Inflation rises yet again.
* Joe is still blaming Putin.
* Don’t bother checking your 401k.
* Average wages down.
* [Bidan] administration is delusional.
* Dems lost our $ and their minds.
* Inflation report drops same day as big J6 hearing.
* Dems doing everything to hide their records.
* Since when do they care about the facts?
* They are complicit in shamming America — and about to be held accountable.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 13 October 2017
