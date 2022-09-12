Freedom isn't Going to Come Easy

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We are not to expect to be translated from despotism to liberty, in a feather bed. Thomas Jefferson was right when he wrote this and it might be even more relevant today in the face of the largest government in history.
Path to Liberty: Sept 12, 2022
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