Freedom isn't Going to Come Easy

Published 2 months ago

We are not to expect to be translated from despotism to liberty, in a feather bed. Thomas Jefferson was right when he wrote this and it might be even more relevant today in the face of the largest government in history. 


Path to Liberty: Sept 12, 2022


freedomlibertyconstitutionquotestruthhistoryfounding fatherslibertarianfoundersresist10th amendmentamerican revolution

