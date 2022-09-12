Freedom isn't Going to Come Easy

We are not to expect to be translated from despotism to liberty, in a feather bed. Thomas Jefferson was right when he wrote this and it might be even more relevant today in the face of the largest government in history.





Path to Liberty: Sept 12, 2022





JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/





Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/





Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211



