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Trump To Send Possibly Thousands Of Troops & Tanks To "Secure Syria's Oil" & Iraq Goes To UN Over US
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7 views • October 25, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
UNHRC On Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ee2o71oEYic&feature=youtu.be
Russia offers African leaders no-strings-attached business and protection from Western pressure
https://www.rt.com/news/471550-russia-africa-summit-sochi/
U.S. Has Plan to Send Tanks and Troops to 'Secure' Syria Oil Fields Amid Withdrawal
https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-us-has-plan-send-tanks-troops-secure-syria-oil-fields-amid-withdrawal-1467350
Germany, US threaten war amid Russia-Turkey summit on Syria
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/10/23/syri-o23.html
https://www.unric.org/en/responsibility-to-protect?layout=default
‘Taking legal action’: Iraq pleads with UN to kick unauthorized US forces out of country
https://www.rt.com/news/471645-iraq-pleads-un-help-us-troops/
Trump Takes Credit For Northeast Syria Ceasefire, Lifts Sanctions From Turkey
https://southfront.org/trump-takes-credit-for-northeast-syria-ceasefire-lifts-sanctions-from-turkey/
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/23/hours-after-russia-deal-turkey-halts-syria-incursion/
https://twitter.com/mustefabali/status/1187033970850123779
https://twitter.com/mustefabali/status/1186030012589314054
Car Bombs Rock Northern Syria After "Hundreds" Of ISIS Prisoners Escape
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/car-bombs-rock-northern-syria-after-hundreds-isis-prisoners-escape
In ‘Heated’ Meeting, US Warned Kurds Not to Talk With Assad or Russia
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/22/in-heated-meeting-us-warned-kurds-not-to-talk-with-assad-or-russia/
Russia Says Kurdish Forces Began Withdrawal From Border With Turkey
https://southfront.org/russia-says-kurdish-forces-began-withdrawal-from-border-with-turkey/
Syrian Army Repels Turkish-Backed Militants Attack In Northern Hasakah
https://southfront.org/syrian-army-repels-turkish-backed-militants-attack-in-northern-hasakah/
SDF says Turkey's in breach of ceasefire in Syria, urges US to intervene
https://www.rt.com/newsline/471746-sdf-turkey-ceasefire-us/
SDF Says It Is Ready To Join Syrian Army Once Political Solution Is Reached
https://southfront.org/sdf-says-it-is-ready-to-join-syrian-army-once-political-solution-is-reached/
Syria ceasefire holding ahead of Constitutional Committee: U.N. envoy tells Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-un/syria-ceasefire-holding-ahead-of-constitutional-committee-u-n-envoy-tells-reuters-idUSKBN1X327C?rpc=401&
Russia Demands All U.S. Troops Leave Syria, Slams Trump's Occupying Force
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/russian-demands-all-u-s-troops-leave-syria-slams-trump-s-occupying-force-1.8023612
#Syria #Turkey #Russia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Afterhours Live - B Rich & TLAV
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55VAeNjVYNp2Umqfo4TOUQ, https://dlive.tv/AfterhoursPodcast
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
UNHRC On Syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ee2o71oEYic&feature=youtu.be
Russia offers African leaders no-strings-attached business and protection from Western pressure
https://www.rt.com/news/471550-russia-africa-summit-sochi/
U.S. Has Plan to Send Tanks and Troops to 'Secure' Syria Oil Fields Amid Withdrawal
https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-us-has-plan-send-tanks-troops-secure-syria-oil-fields-amid-withdrawal-1467350
Germany, US threaten war amid Russia-Turkey summit on Syria
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/10/23/syri-o23.html
https://www.unric.org/en/responsibility-to-protect?layout=default
‘Taking legal action’: Iraq pleads with UN to kick unauthorized US forces out of country
https://www.rt.com/news/471645-iraq-pleads-un-help-us-troops/
Trump Takes Credit For Northeast Syria Ceasefire, Lifts Sanctions From Turkey
https://southfront.org/trump-takes-credit-for-northeast-syria-ceasefire-lifts-sanctions-from-turkey/
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/23/hours-after-russia-deal-turkey-halts-syria-incursion/
https://twitter.com/mustefabali/status/1187033970850123779
https://twitter.com/mustefabali/status/1186030012589314054
Car Bombs Rock Northern Syria After "Hundreds" Of ISIS Prisoners Escape
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/car-bombs-rock-northern-syria-after-hundreds-isis-prisoners-escape
In ‘Heated’ Meeting, US Warned Kurds Not to Talk With Assad or Russia
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/22/in-heated-meeting-us-warned-kurds-not-to-talk-with-assad-or-russia/
Russia Says Kurdish Forces Began Withdrawal From Border With Turkey
https://southfront.org/russia-says-kurdish-forces-began-withdrawal-from-border-with-turkey/
Syrian Army Repels Turkish-Backed Militants Attack In Northern Hasakah
https://southfront.org/syrian-army-repels-turkish-backed-militants-attack-in-northern-hasakah/
SDF says Turkey's in breach of ceasefire in Syria, urges US to intervene
https://www.rt.com/newsline/471746-sdf-turkey-ceasefire-us/
SDF Says It Is Ready To Join Syrian Army Once Political Solution Is Reached
https://southfront.org/sdf-says-it-is-ready-to-join-syrian-army-once-political-solution-is-reached/
Syria ceasefire holding ahead of Constitutional Committee: U.N. envoy tells Reuters
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-un/syria-ceasefire-holding-ahead-of-constitutional-committee-u-n-envoy-tells-reuters-idUSKBN1X327C?rpc=401&
Russia Demands All U.S. Troops Leave Syria, Slams Trump's Occupying Force
https://www.haaretz.com/middle-east-news/syria/russian-demands-all-u-s-troops-leave-syria-slams-trump-s-occupying-force-1.8023612
#Syria #Turkey #Russia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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