Regaining Lost DNA & human gene Functions, Tools from the Past w/ Dr. Richard Presser

Sarah Westall





Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah





EMF products: Protect yourself from damaging EMFs with the sleeping pod or the other amazing mitigation devices. Buy at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/





Dr. Richard Presser joins the program to share how a lost protocol to restore human dna function can help people restore health. Their research shows that Nano Soma literally helps the human body regain the ability to make its own vitamin C again and to regulate all 48/9 nuclear receptors (which it has not been doing). This remarkable change in body function will allow your body to heal from an endless array of ailments. You can learn more or buy yours at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah





Follow on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/sarah_westall





Follow on my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.