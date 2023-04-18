https://gettr.com/post/p2eq7194a77

4/17/2023 Miles Guo on the phone: There is only a fine line between liberty and incarceration! Fellow fighters were literally standing between freedom and imprisonment when they were chanting “Free Miles Guo” on the cruise, which was between the Statue of Liberty and the detention center where Miles Guo is being held. Miles Guo appreciates the fellow fighters’ solidarity, but he is also concerned that members of the NFSC might be unable to withstand the CCP’s unrestricted warfare while facing the challenges of human nature and time.

4/17/2023 文贵先生来电：自由与监狱只有一线之差！战友们站在自由女神像和关押郭先生的拘留中心之间的游船上高喊”释放郭文贵”的时候，恰好就身处于自由与牢狱之间！郭文贵先生感恩战友们的团结，但同时也担心新中国联邦人在面临人性和时间的考验时，经不起中共的超限战

