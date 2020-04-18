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Biden Appears To Forget What He’s Talking About During CNN Interview
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49 views • April 18, 2020
William Davis April 17, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden stumbled through a CNN interview Thursday night while criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/17/joe-biden-cnn-stumbles-gaffe-interview-trump-fdr-war-production-board/
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Former Vice President Joe Biden stumbled through a CNN interview Thursday night while criticizing President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: https://dailycaller.com/2020/04/17/joe-biden-cnn-stumbles-gaffe-interview-trump-fdr-war-production-board/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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