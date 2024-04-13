Meth Head Dad! Freedomain Call In

In this conversation, a caller shares his struggles with co-parenting and unresolved issues stemming from past traumatic experiences impacting his mental health. Discussions delve into conflicts with the ex-wife, family dynamics complexities, troubled marriage details, and personal struggles, shedding light on the caller's healing journey. Insights into relationship challenges, communication struggles, infidelity, and marital reunification offer clarity on personal dynamics. The dialogue emphasizes understanding different behavior standards, balanced perspectives, self-improvement, and effective co-parenting responsibilities for navigating relationships successfully. Stefan and the caller explore upbringing influences, honesty, accountability, and breaking the cycle of trauma-driven actions for creating healthier environments and fostering personal growth and positive change.





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, the Truth About Sadism, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022