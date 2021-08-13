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MUST WATCH! PROOF! CHINA & SOROS HELPED FACILITATE THE 2020 ELECTION STEAL!!!
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30 views • August 13, 2021
MUST WATCH! PROOF! CHINA & SOROS HELPED FACILITATE THE 2020 ELECTION STEAL!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rStcaQ5hO55a/
This video which is from Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium exposes the truth behind the FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA surrounding the cooperation between George Soros and the Communist Chinese to infiltrate and defraud the American people out of a free and fair election. This video is being mirrored here on my channel so you will share it out to the whole world. Expose these criminals and arrest the traitors in our government. We, the people, HAVE IT ALL!!!
Dr. Douglas Frank presents how the 2020 election was determined; not by actual people voting but by algorithms inserted into election tabulation machines. Dr. Frank discovered a pattern as he reviewed election outcomes. Dr. Frank found the baseline for the 2020 vote was created by applying an algorithm that used the 2010 census to fabricate the illusion of registered voters at a state level [predetermined] and then results are controlled at a county level.
Every state is impacted, and every county within the state generates the exact same age and voter registration ratio. So far they have identified 3,006 counties with the exact same predictable voter outcome and ratio.
This is the forensic expert video Mike Lindell keeps referencing [Soros], that was shown to all attendees yesterday, showing forensic perspective of who, what, and how the U.S. voting data was modified, manipulated, penetrated by an invisible enemy.
The primary aspect to the presentation surrounds the financial resources spent by China and George Soros to fund specific companies holding operational control over the 2020 election tabulation systems.
The coordinated scale of the corrupt activity was massive and yet pretty simple to pull-off when you see how they did it. The investigative group is continuing to answer questions and provide further evidence today, day two.
SO[ro]S via private equity securities firms and companies. Who does Soros report to? Anons know. QEII via c300!
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
WHO Changed the Definition of Pandemic
WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity
The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
The Final Refutal Of Virology
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/The-Final-Refutal-Of-Virology.:0?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://silview.media/
https://silview.media/2021/07/31/toxic-graphene-oxide-a-big-industry-secret-stu-peters-just-scratching-the-surface-is-this-why-gates-refused-to-share-patents/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Brighteon.social] https://brighteon.social/@stpierrs
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
[Anti - Disinformation Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Anti - Disinformation 2 Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
[Anti - Disinformation Youtube] (while its up) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Anti - Disinformation Back up Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB0H_czrEnXP2tU0yd5j5Pw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rStcaQ5hO55a/
This video which is from Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium exposes the truth behind the FAKE NEWS PROPAGANDA surrounding the cooperation between George Soros and the Communist Chinese to infiltrate and defraud the American people out of a free and fair election. This video is being mirrored here on my channel so you will share it out to the whole world. Expose these criminals and arrest the traitors in our government. We, the people, HAVE IT ALL!!!
Dr. Douglas Frank presents how the 2020 election was determined; not by actual people voting but by algorithms inserted into election tabulation machines. Dr. Frank discovered a pattern as he reviewed election outcomes. Dr. Frank found the baseline for the 2020 vote was created by applying an algorithm that used the 2010 census to fabricate the illusion of registered voters at a state level [predetermined] and then results are controlled at a county level.
Every state is impacted, and every county within the state generates the exact same age and voter registration ratio. So far they have identified 3,006 counties with the exact same predictable voter outcome and ratio.
This is the forensic expert video Mike Lindell keeps referencing [Soros], that was shown to all attendees yesterday, showing forensic perspective of who, what, and how the U.S. voting data was modified, manipulated, penetrated by an invisible enemy.
The primary aspect to the presentation surrounds the financial resources spent by China and George Soros to fund specific companies holding operational control over the 2020 election tabulation systems.
The coordinated scale of the corrupt activity was massive and yet pretty simple to pull-off when you see how they did it. The investigative group is continuing to answer questions and provide further evidence today, day two.
SO[ro]S via private equity securities firms and companies. Who does Soros report to? Anons know. QEII via c300!
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.
Faith defeats fakery.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.
Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
...
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
WHO Changed the Definition of Pandemic
WHO Changed Definition of Herd Immunity
The Definition of “Pandemic” has been Altered
https://undercurrents723949620.wordpress.com/2021/03/22/the-definition-of-pandemic-has-been-altered/
The Final Refutal Of Virology
https://odysee.com/@earthsoul:1/The-Final-Refutal-Of-Virology.:0?r=FdXnf7M3Tb2b66bgPg646m3mAjUbmsH2
https://silview.media/
https://silview.media/2021/07/31/toxic-graphene-oxide-a-big-industry-secret-stu-peters-just-scratching-the-surface-is-this-why-gates-refused-to-share-patents/
====My Links=================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Brighteon.social] https://brighteon.social/@stpierrs
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Youtube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
[Anti - Disinformation Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Anti - Disinformation 2 Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-2-105095231871989
[Anti - Disinformation Youtube] (while its up) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChumszUbuPkeCmpScgDaoBA
[Anti - Disinformation Back up Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB0H_czrEnXP2tU0yd5j5Pw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh8UqoZcMLfeSpwH8fKWybg
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