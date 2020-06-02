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Amazing Polly: MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS (MIRRORED)
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246 views • June 02, 2020
Amazing Polly: MORE PUBLIC HEALTH MAFIA CONNECTIONS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0teiURhZeuk/
Citizen journalists are on the case! More connections come to light.
First half - Wuhan Virology Lab links
Second half - Victor Dzau is EVERYWHERE. His fingers are in the MODELING as well! Also, more on Contact Tracing NGO 'Partners in Health.'
To support my work, please either use paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR
My PO Box: amazingpolly.net/contact THANK YOU! (please no courier packages, they will be returned)
References:
Ferguson 1: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01003-6
National Review: https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/professor-lockdown-modeler-resigns-in-disgrace/
Patrick Howley Partners in Health Soros/Gates/Clinton: https://nationalfile.com/contact-tracing-group-funded-by-soros-and-gates-has-chelsea-clinton-on-board/
WUHAN Institute of Virology Lab press release about partnership w Gates: http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/Foreign_Visits/201811/t20181121_201447.html
CDC China, Centre for Global Public Health: http://www.chinacdc.cn/en/
Fauci Funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology: https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true
Wuhan Institute of Virology / Chinese Academy of Science web page, Committees: http://english.whiov.cas.cn/About_Us2016/Committees/
University of Manitoba partnership with CGPH: http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/health_sciences/medicine/units/chs/departmental_units/cgph/about.html
CBC: U of Manitoba Chinese Virologists kicked out (for spying?): https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/lab-researcher-rcmp-national-microbiology-lab-1.5212851
Saudi Coronavirus work stymied at Canadian Lab: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/saudi-coronavirus-work-stymied-at-canadian-lab-1.1322426
Globe and Mail re Tam & 2006 article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ottawa-had-a-playbook-for-a-coronavirus-like-pandemic-14-years-ago/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0teiURhZeuk/
Citizen journalists are on the case! More connections come to light.
First half - Wuhan Virology Lab links
Second half - Victor Dzau is EVERYWHERE. His fingers are in the MODELING as well! Also, more on Contact Tracing NGO 'Partners in Health.'
To support my work, please either use paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge OR
My PO Box: amazingpolly.net/contact THANK YOU! (please no courier packages, they will be returned)
References:
Ferguson 1: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-01003-6
National Review: https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/professor-lockdown-modeler-resigns-in-disgrace/
Patrick Howley Partners in Health Soros/Gates/Clinton: https://nationalfile.com/contact-tracing-group-funded-by-soros-and-gates-has-chelsea-clinton-on-board/
WUHAN Institute of Virology Lab press release about partnership w Gates: http://english.whiov.cas.cn/Exchange2016/Foreign_Visits/201811/t20181121_201447.html
CDC China, Centre for Global Public Health: http://www.chinacdc.cn/en/
Fauci Funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology: https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true
Wuhan Institute of Virology / Chinese Academy of Science web page, Committees: http://english.whiov.cas.cn/About_Us2016/Committees/
University of Manitoba partnership with CGPH: http://umanitoba.ca/faculties/health_sciences/medicine/units/chs/departmental_units/cgph/about.html
CBC: U of Manitoba Chinese Virologists kicked out (for spying?): https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/lab-researcher-rcmp-national-microbiology-lab-1.5212851
Saudi Coronavirus work stymied at Canadian Lab: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/saudi-coronavirus-work-stymied-at-canadian-lab-1.1322426
Globe and Mail re Tam & 2006 article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-ottawa-had-a-playbook-for-a-coronavirus-like-pandemic-14-years-ago/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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