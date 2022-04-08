A U.S. Government Employee and Another Volunteer From Canada Expressed Their Agreement With the Idea of the Rule of Law Foundation

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/05/2022 Nicole interviews a U.S. government employee who traveled to Poland at his own expense to participate in the relief effort. He and another volunteer from Canada expressed their agreement with the idea of the Rule of Law Foundation and, moreover, they knew that the Chinese Communist Party does not represent the Chinese any more than Putin represents the Russians