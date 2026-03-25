Leveraging Litigation Through Equity with Julian & Margaret Swan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mar 25, 2026
Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/ultimate-detox-protocol?utm_source=Youtube&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=detox_minicourse&utm_content=Standing_on_the_Rock
In this episode of the True Health Report, my mentors, Julian and Margaret Swan, reveal the historical foundation of Equity’s legal leverage, and how to harness it in a way that compels judicial performance.
What you’ll learn:
How to level out the legal playing field when litigating for your liberty using Equity
The year the government branded its own citizens as enemies and sparked a surge of sweeping state control
The real reason why the “sovereignty movement” gets crushed in the courtroom
Why “dodging your debt” isn’t the same as borrowing from a bank (when the loan itself is issued as debt)
Why Equity is the key to evading the encroaching technocratic tyranny
Chapters:
00:00:00 - How to level out the legal playing field when litigating for your liberty using Equity
00:00:39 - Why Standing on the Rock stands out as a true leader in Equity, and the most crucial criteria for discerning practical legal insight from misleading theories
00:02:06 - How Julian and Margaret mastered the mechanics of Equity and what sets it apart from the pitfalls of the patriot movement
00:09:30 - The year the government branded its own citizens as enemies and sparked a surge of sweeping state control
00:14:30 - Why the money this world pedestalizes actually constitutes promissory notes (and equate to nothing more than debt instruments)
00:25:04 - Why Equity was erected as a counterweight to legalized coercion
00:32:20 - The principles that keep you protected under Equity
00:36:33 - How the courts recognize Equity as an eligible legal remedy
00:45:13 - Why the “sovereignty movement” gets crushed in the courtroom
00:49:21 - Understanding repentance and the spiritual side of litigation
00:58:00 - Why “dodging your debt” isn’t the same as borrowing from a bank (when the loan itself is issued as debt)
01:08:28 - Why Equity is the key to technocratic tyranny
01:13:24 - How to embark on the incredible legal insights offered by Standing on the Rock
Read the full blog + transcript:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog