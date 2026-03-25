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Leveraging Litigation Through Equity with Julian & Margaret Swan
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Mar 25, 2026

Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol:

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/ultimate-detox-protocol?utm_source=Youtube&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=detox_minicourse&utm_content=Standing_on_the_Rock


In this episode of the True Health Report, my mentors, Julian and Margaret Swan, reveal the historical foundation of Equity’s legal leverage, and how to harness it in a way that compels judicial performance.


What you’ll learn:


How to level out the legal playing field when litigating for your liberty using Equity

The year the government branded its own citizens as enemies and sparked a surge of sweeping state control

The real reason why the “sovereignty movement” gets crushed in the courtroom

Why “dodging your debt” isn’t the same as borrowing from a bank (when the loan itself is issued as debt)

Why Equity is the key to evading the encroaching technocratic tyranny


Chapters:

00:00:00 - How to level out the legal playing field when litigating for your liberty using Equity

00:00:39 - Why Standing on the Rock stands out as a true leader in Equity, and the most crucial criteria for discerning practical legal insight from misleading theories

00:02:06 - How Julian and Margaret mastered the mechanics of Equity and what sets it apart from the pitfalls of the patriot movement

00:09:30 - The year the government branded its own citizens as enemies and sparked a surge of sweeping state control

00:14:30 - Why the money this world pedestalizes actually constitutes promissory notes (and equate to nothing more than debt instruments)

00:25:04 - Why Equity was erected as a counterweight to legalized coercion

00:32:20 - The principles that keep you protected under Equity

00:36:33 - How the courts recognize Equity as an eligible legal remedy

00:45:13 - Why the “sovereignty movement” gets crushed in the courtroom

00:49:21 - Understanding repentance and the spiritual side of litigation

00:58:00 - Why “dodging your debt” isn’t the same as borrowing from a bank (when the loan itself is issued as debt)

01:08:28 - Why Equity is the key to technocratic tyranny

01:13:24 - How to embark on the incredible legal insights offered by Standing on the Rock


Read the full blog + transcript:

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog


Keywords
constitutionmoneyliabilitycurrencydebtnatural lawbirth certificatessemergency powerleveraging litigation through equityjulian swanmargaret swanall caps name
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