Breaking! U.S. Territorial Waters Abused! US Ships Takes Russian Ships into Missile Range!

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The US Pacific Fleet and the Russian Surveillance ship faced off at the Hawaiian territorial border. The point where the Russian Surveillance ship operates, on the Hawaiian coast, is close to an important missile range for the United States, causing a red alert by the US Navy. The Russian Surveillance ship could not escape from the grip of the US Navy during its operations. The Russians are not the US's only problem in the Pacific. It continues its activities in the Pacific Ocean in China with the Russians in the USA. On the other hand, there are various statements such as the expansion of the defence line by the USA. In addition, it was announced that the meeting requests from the USA were rejected by China.



The U.S. Pacific fleet is closely tracking a Russian Navy surveillance ship that has been operating off the coast of Hawaii near a crucial American missile range.

The U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) reported that the vessel off the coast of Kauai for the last few days was the Russian Navy Vishnya-class auxiliary general intelligence (AGI) ship Kareliya.

The ship is operating just outside of U.S. territorial waters, around 13 nautical miles west of the island.

We should give you a little information about this situation. International waters start at 12 nautical miles from a sovereign coastline. In the light of this information, Russians are very close to USA Navy Border.

U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Capt. John Gay said in a statement that the U.S. Navy was "aware of the Russian vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii," adding that it would continue "to track it through the duration of its time here."

"Through maritime patrol aircraft, surface ships and joint capabilities, we can closely monitor all vessels in the Indo-Pacific area of operations," Gay said.

Gay did not mention the ship's name.