Are You Washed in the Blood

This is an 18 minute bible study on being baptized and washed in the blood of the lamb. I believe scripture must interpret scripture, not traditions or dogmas of men. If you love truth then listen to the scriptures that are presented to you. Apostle Peter said no scripture is of any private interpretation. The truth is in the details. Let the word of God speak to you and pray that God opens your eyes because if you don't love truth He will send you a strong delusion that you might believe a lie and be damned. Satan has been trying to hide and destroy the truth from the very beginning, and when he could not destroy the church through persecution he infiltrated the church with false teachers, preachers and doctrines. This is why scripture must be your only authority. I pray that you will hear and obey Gods Word.