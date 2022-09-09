Spooky2 Seminar on Scalar Technology

Use the password "bill0904" to get 5% any order





Dr. Bill McGraw is a multi-discipline research scientist working in the fields of agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries, coral reef ecology, and naturopathic medicine. Dr. Bill began studying medicine because of a healing crisis he was experiencing that began in 2010. He could not find a doctor or therapist that could help him and so he had to become a doctor of medicine to heal himself and medicine became a sincere passion to help others do the same. Since then, he has become a very adept healer with many full cancer cures, detox successes, and countless resolutions of many different chronic diseases for a variety of people from many different countries. He continues to educate in all of his chosen fields and he achieves a better than 90% success rate in healing people from chronic diseases by using Scalar energy. In this webinar, Dr. McGraw will talk about the following parts: ➢ The Discovery of Scalar Energy. ➢ The Theory of Spooky2 Scalar. ➢ What Are the Scalar Waves and the Scalar fields? ➢ The Philosophy of Understanding Diseases. ➢ Three Scalar Healing Modes Introduction: Pure Scalar, Molecular Scalar, and Rife Scalar. ➢ Scalar Frequency imprinting. ➢ Precautions for Spooky2 Scalar. ➢ Dr. Bill's scalar scan diagnosis and protocol for repeating treatment analysis. ➢ Q&A.

