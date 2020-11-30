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Selfies - do you love them?
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17 views • November 30, 2020
The world is becoming increasingly selfish, is this what was predicted by Jesus and His disciples?
How do we combat this self-centered trend and start looking beyond ourselves to see the needs of those around us?
Are you ready to resist the lie of self love and be seen as unpopular?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist
#christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
How do we combat this self-centered trend and start looking beyond ourselves to see the needs of those around us?
Are you ready to resist the lie of self love and be seen as unpopular?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist
#christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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