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https://gnews.org/post/p19p32e38
Carlos Opina is focused on disseminating news from China that is not usually found by the main stream media in the Western world. It is an effort to reveal the truth of daily life in China to the entire world. And it is a work of a force of a group of Chinese who is determined to exterminate the Communist Party of China.