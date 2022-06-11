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Bible prophecy is a hot topic, but the message of prophecy is so easily lost in all the hype that gets generated when people use the book of Revelation to prove their own spiritual superiority and/or their ability to understand the prophecies in that book. Deciphering prophecy is not limited to one individual or church. The Revelation says that the spirit of prophecy is the testimony of Jesus. HE is the key, and in this video, you'll learn about four important subjects in Bible prophecy which are easily unlocked when we pay attention to, and apply the teachings of Jesus in our lives.
The Key to Understanding the Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8nRy...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: John & Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
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TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]